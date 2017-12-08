Emergency Officials Prep For Severe Weather In Montgomery Area

by Jalea Brooks

Emergency personnel in the Montgomery area have been keeping a close eye on the conditions and say they are ready to respond.

Street Maintenance vehicles are already in position to respond to hazardous road conditions. As always, emergency personnel are advising extreme caution when navigating the roadways. If you absolutely have to travel during the overnight or early morning hours, Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett , says its best to be prepared for whatever may come your way.

“Make sure you have a full tank of gas and a safety kit. In the event that you do come into some trouble on the roadway and you get stranded just for a a short amount of time, make sure your cell phone is charged up, just so if something does happen that you make sure you’re able to call somebody and get some help as quick as possible” she explained.

If you come across any icey roadways or other potential hazards you can report them to the city or or county using their non emergency numbers. Those numbers are 625-2651 for the city and 832- 4980 for county roadways.