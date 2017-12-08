Grand Opening Of Historic Kress Building

by Jalea Brooks

The historic Kress Building in Downtown Montgomery is prepping for its grand opening. Residents have been living there since August but the Kress Building will be opening its door to the public to celebrate some new developments on the way.

The apartment units inside of the Kress Building are about 75 percent occupied right now but soon residents won’t be the only ones sharing the space. 40 thousand square feet of retail space has been carved out along the buildings bottom two floors.

Zach Gibbs, director of Montgomery Builds says that the building has been reconstructed to honor its’ original architecture and legacy. That also includes plans to preserve labels that once marked colored and white drinking fountains, found during the early stages of development.

“It will be on the main level in a very visible prominent spot for every body to reflect and speak and continue that conversation, it’s a very personal piece and its impacted people in many ways so we feel like its going to be a catalyst to just continue that conversation”explained Gibbs.

You can get a first look at those retail spaces during a Holiday Pop-Up Market Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9 to 4.