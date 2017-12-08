Moore Compares Himself to Trump in New Ad

Republican Roy Moore is comparing himself to President Donald Trump in a new ad ahead of Alabama’s Senate election.

Moore is locked in a heated contest against Democrat Doug Jones in what is normally a safe seat for Republicans.

In one ad, Moore says the same “Washington insiders” who tried to stop Trump are also trying to stop him.

Jones also is making his final push to get voters to the polls on Tuesday. Supporting him with free concerts Saturday night are St. Paul and The Broken Bones, and Grammy-winner Jason Isbell. St. Paul and The Broken Bones will play in Birmingham and Isbell in Huntsville.

