MPD Wants Man on Discharging Firearm into Occupied Vehicle, Assault Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ry’dreius Watkins is wanted by the Montgomery Police Department in reference to an Assault 1st and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle investigation that occurred on November 10, in the 100 block of Bitford Way.

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please call the Police immediately or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!