Prepping for Winter Weather in Pike County

by Danielle Wallace

Freezing temperatures are on their way to Pike County overnight Friday.

Most of the day, the city of Troy saw continuous rainfall and with lower temperatures Friday night, icy roads could be a problem. Throughout the day there have been no issues with drivers or impassable roads. But Pike County Interim EMA Director Herb Reeves advises people to stay off the roads later if possible.

“At this point we have no roads closed. We have nothing in pike county thats a big concern at this point but with the freezing temperatures and the wet roads, it is a potential for some road closures later tonight,” says Reeves.

Pike county officials want to remind people to sign up for their Smart 911 and Rave Alert systems, to be notified of any emergencies. You can learn more about both systems at the following link: www.pikecounty911.org/smart911-rave-alerts