Closings for December 8

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Closings/Dismissals for December 8:

Elmore County Schools-Closed

Tallapoosa County Schools-Closed

Fort Dale Academy Testing Center- Closed Saturday

Autauga Academy-Closed

Dallas County Schools-Closed

McRae Learning Center(Selma)-Closed

Coosa County Schools-Closed

New Life Christian Academy(Millbrook)- Closing at Noon

Ingram State Technical College(Deatsville)-Closing at Noon

Butler County Schools- Closing at 1pm

City of Greenville-Closing at Noon

Prattville Christian Academy-Closing at Noon

Alexander City Social Security Office-Closing Closed

