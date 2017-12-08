Closings for December 8
Closings/Dismissals for December 8:
Elmore County Schools-Closed
Tallapoosa County Schools-Closed
Fort Dale Academy Testing Center- Closed Saturday
Autauga Academy-Closed
Dallas County Schools-Closed
McRae Learning Center(Selma)-Closed
Coosa County Schools-Closed
New Life Christian Academy(Millbrook)- Closing at Noon
Ingram State Technical College(Deatsville)-Closing at Noon
Butler County Schools- Closing at 1pm
City of Greenville-Closing at Noon
Prattville Christian Academy-Closing at Noon
Alexander City Social Security Office-Closing Closed