Snow Showers Overnight

by Shane Butler

We expect the snow showers to continue north and west into the evening hours. This snow line will start moving south and eastward as temps fall into the lower 30s. This means places like Montgomery and Troy will see some snow showers during the evening and overnight hours. Accumulations should be mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A big concern for our northern areas will be the formation of black ice. Temps will be dropping into the upper 20s and this will freeze lingering moisture. This will cause dangerous travel conditions on some roads and bridges! Sunshine is back for the rest of the weekend. This should melt most of the snow Saturday.