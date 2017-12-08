Snow, Sleet Affecting Roads in Central and West Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The mixture of snow, sleet and rain is having an impact on roads throughout the Alabama News Network viewing area, especially north and west of Montgomery.

The Autauga County, Elmore County and Wilcox County Emergency Management Agencies all say that county roads in their areas should be considered impassable. They say drivers should stay off the roads and reserve them for emergency vehicles only.

