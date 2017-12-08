Wintry Mix with Accumulations Expected

by Ryan Stinnett

WINTER WEATHER FRIDAY: To our northwest, an upper trough will be approaching and this is going to cause an increase in the precipitation over the southern two-thirds of the state. Over northern portions of Alabama, colder air will be filtering south. Overnight, rain has been increasing in coverage and during the predawn hours, this precipitation has been transitioning to a rain/snow mix. Once this switch occurs, it should continue through the early morning hours and into the afternoon, as the colder continues to sink south through the state. Where some of the heavier snow falls, there could certainly be the potential for some accumulations.

There will be some excited people tomorrow and some disappointed ones as well. Not everyone in the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will see snow. Some on the northern edge could very well see no precipitation at all, and others on the southern side could see just rain, or a rain/snow mix. There will be heavier band of 1-3 inches of snow within the Winter Storm Warning from Demopolis, to Marion, Clanton, and Alex City. Outside these areas, lighter amounts are expected, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

This event will be confined to Central portions of the state, mainly between the Birmingham and Montgomery areas. For North Alabama, the day will be cloudy and cold, but dry, with no winter weather issues. Down in South Alabama, it will be an all rain event. As the event winds down heading into tomorrow night, we need to mention any lingering water on the roads could freeze again as temperatures drop down into the 20s and these icy patches could linger into Saturday morning.

COLD WEEKEND WEATHER: Both Saturday and Sunday we are forecasting dry and mainly sunny days and fair, but cold nights. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, while lows in the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: The overall pattern looks dry with below average temperatures for next week. We are going to see temperatures moderate some Monday with 50s expected for highs, but another cold front will bring our next shot of colder air into the state Tuesday. The front will be moisture starved so it will come through in a dry fashion. Behind the front, highs will fall back into the 40s with lows in the 20s for the rest of the week.

