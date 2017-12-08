Write-In Votes Could Help Decide Senate Race

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Write-in votes could help decide Alabama’s Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

Sculptor Lee Busby is running as a write-in, along with several others, and University of Alabama football coaches like Nick Saban often get write-in votes in state elections.

The secretary of state’s office already is preparing for write-in votes by explaining the procedure used to count them.

The agency says such votes won’t be counted unless the total number of write-in ballots exceeds the difference between the two leading candidates. And the count wouldn’t be held until a week after election day, meaning the uncertainty could drag on.

At least one write-in vote already has been cast: Senator Richard Shelby says he wrote in the name of a “distinguished” Republican on an absentee ballot.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Related Posts

Grand Opening Of Historic Kress Building
AHSAA State Championship Football Games Going on a...
Closings for December 8
Lights of Love