Christmas on the Coosa 2017

by Danielle Wallace

Christmas on the Coosa was the place to be for people looking for stocking stuffers or Christmas music despite the chilly weather.

“It was brutally cold this morning when we got out but it’s great to have an opportunity to do something fun in the cold winter weather and the people have been just so warm,” says Tabitha Isner.

People set up booths with possible Christmas gifts for sale, from clothes to soap and arts and crafts.

“We love it because it’s local, so we’re right here close to home. We didn’t have to travel. There’s a good crowd here today and hopefully people are looking do a little shopping for stocking stuffers, looking for a few Christmas presents and hopefully we can fill that need,” says Judi Miller.

“It’s fantastic. We hope to be able to help others, fill the stockings. That’s why we have some of our products that will go into a stocking well,” says Kristina Garr.

Easing the cold weather? Plenty of hot chocolate.

“Also what’s interesting is when Santa Claus is on ski boat coming down the Coosa River on tonight…But also the goldstar park is a wonderful atmosphere,” says Bruce Jackson.

“I did pick up some Christmas gifts…Definitely,” says Isner.

The city’s annual Christmas parade was a highlight of the event.

“It’s just a good time for our community to come together and celebrate Christmas with each other,” says Tiffany Robinson, Wetumpka Tourism Coordinator.

Christmas on the Coosa is a 1 day annual event in downtown Wetumpka. It’s free to the public.