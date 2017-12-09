Cold Tonight, Sunny and Warmer Sunday

by Ryan Stinnett

Another bitterly cold night is ahead for us all. The sky will be clear, winds are light, and with snow remaining on the ground, temperatures are going to be in the lower 20s in many locations. In the spots where more snow remains, teens are expected. Once again, we could be dealing with icy conditions on roads overnight and first thing tomorrow morning.

SUNNY SUNDAY: After the cold start to the day, we are once again going to see a sky full of sunshine tomorrow, and most locations across Central Alabama should climb into the mid and upper 40s, while lower 50s are expected down south. These temperatures will continue to help in the melting process of the remaining snow.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Not much change rolling into next week as the overall pattern remains dry with below average temperatures. We are going to see temperatures moderate some Monday with upper 50s expected for highs, but another cold front will bring our next shot of colder air into the state Tuesday. The front will be moisture starved so it will come through in a dry fashion. Behind the front, highs will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s with lows in the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We should see highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Have a great night!

Ryan