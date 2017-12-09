Parasitic Water in Lowndes County Addressed; Two Congressional Voices Join Jones Campaign

Representative Sewell introduced Jones as her hopeful “partner in Washington.”

Jones and spoke on issues like expansion of Medicare and Medicare.

The issues of health arouse again when U.S. Senator Corey Booker (D-NJ) expressed concern for citizens of Lowndes County who lacked what he called “basic water infrastructure.”

“Literally you have tropical diseases now, parasites, in Lowndes County that doctors in the United States don’t think exist in the United States anymore, and that’s something Doug cares about,” Booker said.

John White, who attended the rally, felt this issue was a critical one addressed at the event.

“And that is a healthcare issue and here our government is wanting to take away healthcare. These people are the salt of the earth basically for having to deal with that on a daily basis and that is unfair to them, unfair to their children, and unfair to humanity.”

