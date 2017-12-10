Political Analyst Steve Flowers Weighs in on Paths to Victory for Moore, Jones

Flowers says number one factor in U.S. Senate Special Election will be voter turnout

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 specialelection

The tight senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is winding down to its final hours.

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers says the key to a Moore campaign victory comes down to one factor — voter turnout.

“His path to victory is the older, white, conservative, evangelical voters,” said Flowers.

Flowers says Jones meanwhile will rely on progressive voters in Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, and Montgomery counties. But, it might not be enough.

“He’s got to have a large African American turnout and I don’t foresee that happening maybe with the exception of Montgomery County because of the local State Senate race there.”

Flowers says it’s Moore who has more consistent polling numbers. This, despite ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Moore’s voters are more fervent, they’re more ardant and, quite frankly, they are older and older people vote at a higher propensity than young people,” he said.

He says sheer numbers favor Moore.

“His voters are more likely to turn out to vote and that’s why he probably wins is because of turnout.”

Another feather in Moore’s cap? Momentum — thanks to President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“I think the Republican National Committee because of Trump’s endorsement released a little money for Moore,” Flowers said. “He was being outspent by the National Democrats 10 to 1. You can see the ad disparity evening out in the last few days. So, the momentum is with Moore.”

And that momentum could carry Moore to Washington easily in the GOP-stronghold state.

Polls for the U.S. Senate Special Election will be open 7:00AM to 7:00PM on Tuesday, December 12th.