Trump records robocall for Moore

Sen. Shelby repeats he will not vote for Moore.
CBS has a copy of the recorded message from the Moore campaign HERE.

Mr. Trump tells Alabama voters “we’re already making America great again” but that Republicans “need” the seat Moore is vying for — the same seat left vacant by Mr. Trump’s current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Alabama’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Richard Shelby, says he did not vote for Moore when he cast his absentee ballot. He says he wrote in the name of “a distinguished Republican” instead.

Volunteers for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Doug Jones canvassed voters in Montgomery today.

