U.S. Air Force Academy Allegations

Airs Monday on CBS This Morning on CBS 8 in Montgomery

by Tim Lennox

During a six-month investigation, CBS News interviewed dozens of sources and reviewed hundreds of pages of Defense Department and Air Force Academy documents. CBS News spoke with more than a dozen cadets, and four of them agreed to speak on camera to share their stories with Norah O’Donnell.

Read the preview…and watch the special report Tomorrow Morning–December 11, 2017— during CBS This Morning, 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM on CBS 8