A Warmer Monday Ahead

by Shane Butler

Another clear and cold night is ahead with temps back into the upper 20s to lower 30s. It’s looking a bit warmer on your Monday as temps climb into the lower 60s for highs. For the rest of the week, we see numerous frontal boundaries passing through the region. All look to pass through dry but each will bring colder air on the backside. This means temps will be up and down with slight warm ups ahead and cool downs behind the boundaries. A frontal system moving through here over the upcoming weekend has a better chance of rain with it. At this point, we will mention showers Sunday and Monday.