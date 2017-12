Clear And Mainly Dry Pattern

Mainly Dry Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

A fairly quiet weather pattern for us this week. The overall temperature trend is for highs to be at or below the average of 60 degrees. Mornings will continue to start out cold with low to mid 30s common most of the week. A couple of fronts will swing through the area but moisture is limited so we don’t expect any rain through the work week. The next decent chance for rain arrives Sunday into Monday.