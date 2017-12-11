Another Doctor Arrested in Montgomery “Pill Mill” Investigation Pleads Guilty

by Rashad Snell

On Friday, December 8, Dr. Shepherd A. Odom, 78, of Alexander City, pleaded guilty to charges of drug distribution and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.

Dr. Odom’s guilty plea was a part of the ongoing investigation and prosecution of those involved in operating a “pill mill” through the Family Practice medical office located at 4143 Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.

According to court documents, until 2013, Dr. Odom was a part owner of Family Practice. In 2013, he sold his interest in the business to his partner, Dr. Gilberto Sanchez, who recently pled guilty to drug distribution, health care fraud, and money laundering charges arising out of the same scheme. After selling his ownership interest in Family Practice, Dr. Odom remained involved in the business’s affairs. For example, records show that in 2014 Dr. Odom issued an illegitimate and unnecessary prescription for fentanyl patches to a patient.

Additionally, in or about 2013, Dr. Odom agreed with Dr. Sanchez and others to launder the proceeds of the practice’s drug distribution operations. The money laundering was accomplished by Dr. Sanchez frequently issuing sizable checks from the practice’s bank account that were payable to Dr. Odom.

On March 22, 2018, Dr. Odom is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court where he faces up to 20 years on each count. Dr. Odom also faces substantial monetary penalties and restitution.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division, and the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, the Montgomery, Alabama Police Department, and the Opelika, Alabama Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan S. Ross and R. Rand Neeley are prosecuting the case.