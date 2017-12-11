Greenville Police Looking for Suspects in Attempted Robbery of Restaurant

Surveillance footage shows two suspects breaking into the front door of Barbecue 65

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 bbq-65

Greenville Police are searching for two suspects in an attempted robbery of a popular neighborhood restaurant.

Monday morning around 2:00 A.M., surveillance footage shows two suspects breaking into the front door of Barbecue 65 located on Pineapple Highway in Greenville.

No items where stolen, but police believe the suspects were looking for money.

Authorities say similar break-ins have occurred in nearby cities like Evergreen recently.

Police are searching for two black males in the case.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Greenville Police at 334-382-7461.