Jones Says Moore is Hiding in Closing Days of Senate Race

by Rashad Snell

Democratic candidate Doug Jones says Republican Roy Moore is hiding in the closing days of Alabama’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Jones stopped by a breakfast spot in Birmingham early Monday to greet voters. So many media members were present that only a few other people could get inside.

Jones chided Republican Roy Moore for being out of sight ahead of Tuesday’s election. He says Moore was out of state over the weekend.

Moore was in Montgomery on Sunday afternoon, but his campaign hasn’t responded to questions about his whereabouts over the rest of the weekend.