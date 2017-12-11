Last Minute Campaigning For U.S. Senate Seat In Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

All eyes will be on Alabama Tuesday, as voters go to the polls to decide who will represent the state in The U-S Senate.

With less than 24 hours until the big day, Senate Hopefuls Democrat, Doug Jones, and Republican Roy Moore, are making last minute efforts to draw voters to the polls tomorrow.

President Trump took his support of Roy Moore a step further recording a robo-call to voters late last week. On the eve of the special election, Former President, Barack Obama, has also lent his voice recording a robo-call, in support of Doug Jones.

Though, Jones, who spoke to the media during a meet and greet with voters at a Montgomery restaurant, did not acknowledge the former president’s message.

“There are robo-calls that have been recorded and that I’m not sure what all is going out there the only robo-call that I know for a fact that was recorded, was the one that my wife did” said Jones.

As the sun sets, on the campaign horizon, voter Patrick Ward weighed in on the election that has gained nationwide attention. “You see polls that are showing one candidate leading you see polls showing another candidate leading, I don’t know what to believe all I know is just show up and vote. That’s what you need to do” he explained.

Roy Moore will be at a rally tonight in Midland City, near Dothan for one of his final appearances as a U.S. senate candidate.The winner of Tuesday’s special election will fill the U-S senate seat formerly held by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.