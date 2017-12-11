Lowndes County Crash Claims Life of Selma Man

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday, December 10, has claimed the life of a Selma man.

Anthony Watts, 42, was killed when the 1995 Buick Regal he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Watts, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 80 near the 109 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Hayneville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.