Man Sentenced to Probation for Discharging Firearm Outside Maxwell Air Force Base Gates

by Rashad Snell

Matthew Shashy, 29, of Montgomery, was sentenced today to four years of probation for discharging a firearm outside of Maxwell Air Force Base, announced Louis V. Franklin, Sr., United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

The sentence comes after an August 2017 trial where a federal jury found him guilty on charges of impeding, intimidating, and interfering with Air Force personnel working at Maxwell.

At trial, the jury heard testimony that during the 2017 New Year’s weekend, Shashy went to the Montgomery Police Department, the Alabama Statehouse, and the Day Street entrance of Maxwell Air Force Base where he spray-painted anti-government graffiti.

After he did not receive enough press coverage of his graffiti, Shashy returned to Maxwell Air Force Base on January 3, 2017, which was the first workday following the New Year’s Day holiday. During the height of morning rush hour, Shashy placed his pickup truck in park, got out, and fired a shotgun three times in the general direction of the Day Street entrance.

He then quickly returned to his vehicle and left. A civilian passing by the base observed Shashy shooting and followed him in his vehicle. The civilian was able to obtain a photograph of the truck’s license plate before Shashy slammed on his brakes causing the civilian to rear-end him. Shashy then fled the accident scene.

Ultimately, Shashy was identified as the suspect and law enforcement came to his residence where he had barricaded himself inside. He finally surrendered to law enforcement after lengthy negotiations. Located in the residence were additional firearms and ammunition, anti-government literature, and other evidence connecting him to the Maxwell shooting.

The Montgomery Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated this case.

Assistant United States Attorney Todd A. Brown prosecuted the case.