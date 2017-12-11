Montgomery County Arrests: December 4-10 Rashad Snell, Posted: Dec 11, 2017 9:55 AM CST Updated: Dec 11, 2017 9:56 AM CST by Rashad Snell 1/31Arrests Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Arrests Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Michael Williams Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Earnest White Arrest Date: 12/7/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Corey Wells Arrest Date: 12/10/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Criminal Mischief & Harassment (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Rydreius Watkins Arrest Date: 12/9/17 Charge(s): 1st Degree Assault & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Ledarius Washington Arrest Date: 12/8/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Keith Wallace Arrest Date: 12/8/17 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Adrian Talley Jr. Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Mike Smith Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying Without a License Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31Rodney Lunsford Arrest Date: 12/7/17 Charge(s): Auto Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Jonathan Horton Arrest Date: 12/8/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Jerome Henderson Arrest Date: 12/10/17 Charge(s): Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds Check Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Charles Griggs Jr. Arrest Date: 12/7/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31Cornelius Fain Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Billy Ellison Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): Burglary III, Expired Tag, & No Drivers License Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Donnie Butts Jr. Arrest Date: 12/10/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31Pedro Bennett Arrest Date: 12/8/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31Douglas Ausborn Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Oscar Sosa Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Gerald Sankey Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Theft of Property III Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Contempt of Court, Receiving Stolen Property, & Theft of Property II Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Kendarius Powell Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Talkahzay Muhammad Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Rickey Mitchell Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing (2 counts),& Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Arsenio Hawthorne Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury Deadly Weapon, Escape 1st Degree, Harassment, & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Demetrius Conley Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Fugitive from Law Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Kevin Carter Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence by Strangulation of Suffocation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Shanie Bambinelli Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance & Possession of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31Kelsey Smith Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31Christopher Wilson Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, Promoting Prison Contraband, Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates December 4th through December 10th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Lowndes County Crash Claims Life of Selma Man U.S. Air Force Academy Allegations Political Analyst Steve Flowers Weighs in on Paths... Trump records robocall for Moore