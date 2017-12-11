Montgomery County Arrests: December 4-10

by Rashad Snell

3/31 Michael Williams Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

4/31 Earnest White Arrest Date: 12/7/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Probation Revocation

5/31 Corey Wells Arrest Date: 12/10/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Criminal Mischief & Harassment (2 counts)



6/31 Rydreius Watkins Arrest Date: 12/9/17 Charge(s): 1st Degree Assault & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Vehicle

7/31 Ledarius Washington Arrest Date: 12/8/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

8/31 Keith Wallace Arrest Date: 12/8/17 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

9/31 Adrian Talley Jr. Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

10/31 Mike Smith Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): Pistol Carrying Without a License



11/31 Rodney Lunsford Arrest Date: 12/7/17 Charge(s): Auto Burglary

12/31 Jonathan Horton Arrest Date: 12/8/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

13/31 Jerome Henderson Arrest Date: 12/10/17 Charge(s): Negotiating Worthless Instrument-Insufficient Funds Check

14/31 Charles Griggs Jr. Arrest Date: 12/7/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

15/31 Cornelius Fain Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): Murder



16/31 Billy Ellison Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): Burglary III, Expired Tag, & No Drivers License

17/31 Donnie Butts Jr. Arrest Date: 12/10/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd

18/31 Pedro Bennett Arrest Date: 12/8/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

19/31 Douglas Ausborn Arrest Date: 12/6/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

20/31 Oscar Sosa Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended



21/31 Gerald Sankey Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Theft of Property III

22/31 Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd-Dwelling, Contempt of Court, Receiving Stolen Property, & Theft of Property II

23/31 Kendarius Powell Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

24/31 Talkahzay Muhammad Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation

25/31 Rickey Mitchell Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing (2 counts),& Theft of Property 4th



26/31 Arsenio Hawthorne Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury Deadly Weapon, Escape 1st Degree, Harassment, & Theft of Property 1st

27/31 Demetrius Conley Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Fugitive from Law

28/31 Kevin Carter Arrest Date: 12/5/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence by Strangulation of Suffocation

29/31 Shanie Bambinelli Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance & Possession of Marijuana

30/31 Kelsey Smith Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance



31/31 Christopher Wilson Arrest Date: 12/4/17 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, Promoting Prison Contraband, Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates December 4th through December 10th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.