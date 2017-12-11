Montgomery County Arrests: December 4-10

Rashad Snell,
Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates December 4th through December 10th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

Lowndes County Crash Claims Life of Selma Man
U.S. Air Force Academy Allegations
Political Analyst Steve Flowers Weighs in on Paths...
Trump records robocall for Moore