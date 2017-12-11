Montgomery Life Coach Reacts to Viral Bullying Video

by Andrew James

A video of a boy battling the after effects of bullying has quickly gone viral on Facebook.

The video shows Keaton, who lives in Tennessee explaining to his mom what bullies did to him. He says they made fun of the way he looked and poured milk on him.

Montgomery Life Coach Boo Archer says she sees adults who are still struggling with bullying from their childhood. She says it can have lifelong effects.

“They go into their adult life with a view with a core belief of I’m rejectable, the world is very unsafe to them,” she explained.

The video has now been seen over 20 million times on Facebook. Many celebrities and athletes have also responded encouraging Keaton to stay strong.