Much Calmer Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

As we start the new work week, the weather will be calm all week, and nothing like we saw last week, with the persist overrunning flow of clouds and rain. For our Monday, expect another cold start with widespread 20s, but the sky will remain clear and sunny which will allow temperatures to be about ten degrees warmer, meaning upper 50s and some lower 60s. This should finish off any left over snow out there.

TUESDAY FRONT: Another cold front will bring our next shot of colder air into the state Tuesday. The front will be moisture starved so it will come through in a dry fashion. Behind the front, highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will fall back into the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Both days should feature more sunshine than clouds.

MODERATING TEMPS: We stay mainly sunny and dry for the second half of the week as well. Both Thursday and Friday should start off in the 30s, but the afternoons will see widespread mid and upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The tranquil weather pattern persist into the weekend as well. Saturday looks mainly sunny with highs flirting with 60°. The GFS hints at a feature moving out of the Southern Plains on Sunday, which looks to bring clouds and showers back to the state possibly Sunday, but the overall feature does not look overly impressive at this time. Looking a little farther out, next week looks to feature a bit more active weather for the state with several possible storm systems. We also note, for at least the next two weeks, the deep trough remains over the eastern third of the country, which means temperatures for the most part are likely to stay below average.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan