Pedestrian Fatally Struck While Assisting with Disabled Vehicle

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a car crash that resulted in the death of an adult male who stopped to help occupants of a disabled vehicle.

Hayneville resident, Carwin Purifoy, 27, was standing beside the disabled vehicle late Saturday night, December 9, on the Troy Highway when he was struck and killed.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the crash scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Troy Highway northbound between Brewbaker Boulevard and Taylor Road. There, they discovered Purifoy had sustained fatal injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 2005 Jeep Cherokee, sustained non-life- threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital; a second pedestrian (the driver of the disabled vehicle) sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

In addition to the Cherokee, a 2000 Toyota Tacoma and a 2012 Ford Focus were involved in the crash. MPD’s investigation indicates the Focus was disabled and the Tacoma stopped to assist. Both were struck by the Cherokee, injuring the two pedestrians and the driver of the Cherokee.

MPD’s investigation indicates the Tacoma was stopped partially in the lane of travel at the time of the crash.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time.