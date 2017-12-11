U.S. Senate Election Preview

by Ellis Eskew

The candidates are traveling the state getting last minute votes the day before the election.

Roy Moore supporters rally in Midland City on the eve before the election.

“Actions speak louder than words and it’s all going to be over tomorrow. The people of Alabama will decide,” said Moore.

Doug Jones was in Montgomery earlier Monday. He spoke to the media during a meet and greet with voters at a restaurant.

Both Moore and Jones are gaining national support.

President Donald Trump took his support a step further recording a robo call to voters late last week.

Meanwhile, Doug Jones has the support of former President Barack Obama. But he stresses that’s not what matters the most.

“I think the messages that come from the candidate himself is most important,” said Jones.

Some polls show Moore ahead, some show Jones ahead, others say it’s even.

But political analyst Steve Flowers says only one matters.

“Who shows up to vote is the critical poll that counts. I almost say the polls are irrelevant because this is a special election. This is a unique animal. You got to want to go vote for one race. It’s not like next year’s election when everything is on the ballot,” said Flowers.

Flowers says when you look at the history of the elections and turnout, the election favors Moore.

“I think its more likely that the 75-year-old evangelical voter in is going to go vote… And it’s very unlikely that the Homewood soccer mom gets there to the polls and it’s even less likely that an African American voter in north Birmingham gets to the polls. And you got to have a strong turnout in those two areas for Jones to have a chance,” said Flowers.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.