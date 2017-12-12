Burkette Headed to Democratic Runoff for Alabama State Senate District 26

by Danielle Wallace

It appears the Democratic race for the State Senate District 26 seat will be heading to a runoff. State Rep. John Knight came in with 39 percent of votes and Montgomery City Council member David Burkette came in with 25 percent.

Burkette says this has been long campaign but he hopes to continue to keep going strong with his campaign team and supporters.

“I just want to commend my campaign team. We ran an extremely clean race, ran a hard race to get to this point. But the feeling I have right now is indescribable because is something that we sat out to do in the beginning,” says Burkette.

The runoff for the Alabama State Senate District 26 election is set for February 27th. The general election is set for May 15th. Republican D.J. Johnson is the only Republican in the race.