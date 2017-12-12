Midday Update: Cooler Today, Dry Into the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak front is pushing south through Alabama today, and is bringing with it cooler air for Alabama and the Southeast. Expect a mainly a sunny sky, and cooler temperatures as highs fall back into the mid 50s this afternoon, plus it will be breezy at times with a north wind.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: The weather stays dry for the rest of the week with mostly sunny days and fair nights; the high Wednesday will be in the mid 50s, followed by low 60s Thursday. A weak front brings down cooler air at the end of the week, dropping the high Friday back into the lower and mid 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a cold start to Saturday with freezing temps, but the day itself will be sunny and we warm nicely with a high close to 60 degrees. Still looks as though our rain chances return Sunday ahead of our next cold front. For now, we are going to stick with increasing clouds, with better rain chances, and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and night. The high Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Have a great day!

Ryan