Overnight Freeze Ahead

by Shane Butler

We expect the winds to relax this evening and overnight. Temps will be dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s for lows. Abundant sunshine remains in place for your Wednesday but temps only manage mid 50s for highs. Looks a little warmer with highs in the lower 60s before another front passes through here Thursday. This frontal boundary will move through dry so no rain expected. Another in a series of fronts swings through the area Sunday. This one will have the better chance of producing rain for the region. You can expect periods of rain Sunday night into Monday of next week.