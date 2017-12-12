Rep. Terri Sewell Thrilled at Witnessing a Doug Jones Victory

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-7th District) was standing just behind Doug Jones in Birmingham as he accepted victory in the special election for U.S. Senate.

Sewell had campaigned for Jones in the closing days of the campaign, bringing with her several noted national figures, including Georgia U.S. Rep. John Lewis and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Sewell had been the only Democratic member of Alabama’s Congressional delegation. That will change when Jones takes the oath of office as Alabama’s junior senator.

Sewell talked to Alabama News Network anchor Jeff Sanders at the Doug Jones campaign party, expressing her happiness over seeing the Jones victory.