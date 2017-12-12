Three Former Nursing Home Workers Convicted of Attempted Abuse

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prosecutors say three former employees at an Alabama nursing home have been convicted.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement Monday that Sandra Michele Curry, Kacey Minerva Allen and Shawna Rogers pleaded guilty to attempted elder abuse. Curry and Allen are Centre residents. Rogers lives in Rome, Georgia.

An investigation found that the bedridden resident suffered ant bites during their shift in September 2016. The victim didn’t require medical treatment for the bites.

The defendants documented that they had provided care for the resident during the shift. However, a review of video showed they hadn’t entered the resident’s room during their shift.

They were sentenced to two years imprisonment, which was suspended, and they were placed on three years of probation.

