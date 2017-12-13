Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks Has Prostate Cancer

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville says he has prostate cancer. The four-term lawmaker made the announcement today on the House floor in Washington.

In an interview, Brooks said he will undergo treatment and was optimistic about the outcome. Brooks sought the Republican nomination in the U.S. Senate special election race but lost in the primary to U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and Roy Moore.

He said that after losing the primary he got a physical in which the disease was discovered.

He said, “God works in mysterious ways. It’s paradoxical, but it may have saved my life.” On Tuesday’s election results in which Democrat Doug Jones upset Republican Roy Moore, Brooks says “I am very glad it is behind us.”

