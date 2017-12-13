Calm Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-FRIDAY: The weather stays dry for the rest of the week with mostly sunny days and fair nights. The high today will once again be in the mid 50s, followed by upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday. Another weak front brings down cooler air to end of the week, dropping the high Friday back into the lower 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a cold start to Saturday, but the day itself will be sunny and we warm nicely with a high in the lower 60s. Still looks as though our rain chances return Sunday ahead of our next cold front. For now, we are going to stick with increasing clouds, and better rain chances, Sunday afternoon and night. The high Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers look to continue into Monday and Tuesday with high in the lower 60s. For now it still looks like most of next week will be dry with seasonal temperatures; highs mostly in the 60s, lows mostly in the 30s.

Have a great day!

Ryan