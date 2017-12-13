Meteor Shower Tonight

by Shane Butler

Heads up out there tonight for the annual Geminid Meteor Shower. It peaks overnight and sky conditions look ideal for a great view. Look high up in the SW sky to see the show. You may spot as many as 60 meteors per hour. Looking ahead, a dry weather pattern remains in place through this Saturday. Daytime highs will hover at or just below the average of 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be cold with low to mid 30s. Our next rain maker moves into the area Sunday and lingers into Monday. This will be a good soaking with 1″ rainfall potential over the area. Temperatures will be well above freezing so no wintry threat this go around.