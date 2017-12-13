Is Moore’s Political Career Over?

by Ellis Eskew

Roy Moore has made headlines throughout the world for his conservative views and bold stances.

After losing the U.S. Senate race, political analyst Steve Flowers says Moore’s political career may be a thing of the past.

“I think he is over. Moore is 70-years-old. Some people might project he might want to get in the governor’s race next year. But this was a reamed defeat, even though it was a narrow defeat. It was a rejection of him,” said Flowers.

Moore grew up in Etowah County.

Having gone to West Point and served in Vietnam, he attended law school and became a circuit judge holding fast to his convictions and beliefs.

“But he was a circuit judge and just happened to put the Ten Commandments in his courtroom. Well, it got him all kind of publicity and made him famous and he ran for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court as the ‘Ten Commandments Judge’ and won overwhelmingly,” said Flowers.

In 2003, in complete defiance of a Supreme Court order, he kept the Ten Commandments in the building of the Supreme Court of Alabama. Federal courts removed him from the bench.

He then ran for Governor twice but lost in the primaries.

However, Moore was elected back to the Supreme Court in 2013.

But in three years later, Moore was removed once again from the bench for telling probate judges they did not have to follow the Supreme Court ruling to give same sex marriage licenses.

“It made him popular among conservative evangelicals, which has been his base,” said Flowers.

Moore won the primary for U.S. Senate over Luther Strange.

But as the race heated up on the campaign trail, so did allegations of sexual misconduct from his past.

He ultimately lost the Senate race.