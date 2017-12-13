President Trump Praises Deal on GOP Tax Cuts

by Jeff Sanders

President Donald Trump says Republicans are “very, very close to a historic legislative victory” on taxes. Trump says Wednesday that a deal is “very, very close.” He added that it is “very important” to vote on the legislation next week.

House and Senate GOP leaders have forged an agreement on an overhaul of the nation’s tax laws. It paves the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next year.

Trump plans to make a pitch Wednesday for the plan. It would give the president his first major victory in Congress. Trump also reacted to Roy Moore’s election defeat in the Alabama Senate race, saying he doesn’t think the loss will impact his agenda

