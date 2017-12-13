President Trump Talks Alabama US Senate Race Results

by Jeff Sanders

President Donald Trump says he “would have liked” embattled Roy Moore to have won the Alabama Senate race, though he acknowledges many fellow Republicans disagree. Trump tells reporters at the White House that “a lot of Republicans feel differently. They’re very happy with the way it turned out.” But the president says that “as the leader of the party, I would have liked to have had the seat.”

Trump says he doesn’t believe Moore’s loss will affect the White House agenda, even though the Republicans edge in the Senate narrower now. He says it will be important to elect more Republicans to Congress in 2018.

Trump had endorsed Moore despite the fact that Moore’s campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.

