What’s Next for Roy Moore?

by Jeff Sanders

Roy Moore has now lost more statewide races than he’s won in Alabama, including a Senate contest that seemed within reach. So will the Republican former judge now abandon politics?

Probably not. Instead, he’s discussing a possible recount and depicting himself as a victim of false child molestation allegations.

Assuming the results of the special election stand, Moore could run for governor in 2018. It would be his third gubernatorial bid, after failed runs in 2006 and 2010. He could also oppose Jones in 2020, when his shortened term ends. At 70, Moore is too old under state law to run for judicial office.

Another option would be to return to the Foundation for Moral Law, a private group that he founded and ran from 2003 until 2012.

