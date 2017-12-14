A Good Soaking Ahead

by Shane Butler

A dry weather pattern for now but a good soaking is setting up for Sunday into early next week. In the mean time, high level cloudiness will continue to stream across the region through Friday night. Temps will remain cool Friday but southerly winds provide us a little milder temperatures late in the weekend. Mid to upper 60s will be likely but with the warmth comes increasing moisture. A southerly wind flow will provide us lots of gulf moisture and a good rain event is setting up for early next week. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. Sunny and drier conditions return next Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will continue to manage 60s for highs. Another rain maker moves toward the area heading into next weekend.