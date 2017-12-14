MPS Board Votes to Approve Budget, Teacher Cuts

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery County board of education voted on a budget for the school year.

There were four scenarios and they chose one that includes cutting 114 non-tenured teachers and 30 classified personnel. There are mixed emotions about this vote.

Lesa Keith tells us she has some concerns about it.

“Who gets to choose who those 30 and who those 114 are? That bothers me because if you let central office do that, I’m gonna go right back to my nepotism. You are not going to get rid of the people. The people that are going to get hurt are the good ones,” said Keith.

This impacts an estimated two non-tenured teachers at each school.

The budget will go to the state superintendent and he will make the final decision.

The board will meet again on December 18th.