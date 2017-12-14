Nice Thursday, Much Cooler Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: Today will be mainly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another weak front brings down colder air by tomorrow, and temperatures should be around ten degrees colder Friday compared to Thursday, as highs drop back into the lower 50s. Friday looks to feature more clouds than sun as well.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a cold start to Saturday with widespread freezing temps, but the day itself will be sunny and we warm nicely with a high in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday night, clouds will be increasing as moisture surges north from the Gulf of Mexico. Sunday rain chances increase and these stick around into early next week as well. It looks to be rather wet with periods of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms. Good news, severe weather is not expected at this time. With the clouds and rain, expect highs to be in the 60s and it appears a very beneficial rain is ahead with totals of an inch possible. Late Tuesday drier weather returns and persists for a decent part of the week. Expect seasonal temperatures with highs mostly in the 50s, lows mostly in the 30s. The end of next week could feature the next storm system with increasing rain chances.

Have a great day!

Ryan