Slightly Warmer Thursday

by Ben Lang

It’s a little more cloudy late this morning than Wednesday, but the clouds won’t bring us any rain today. The upper-level cirrus deck will continue to stream in across the southern half of the state today and tonight. Highs today will be near 60 degrees, and lows tonight will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. A cold front situated to our north will push through Alabama tonight, providing another shot of cool air for Friday. Highs Friday will only reach the lower 50s, and lows Friday night/early Saturday morning will drop below freezing.

Our temperatures will rebound over the weekend, and the chance for rain will return on Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds expected for Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s, with scattered showers increasing in coverage through the day. The chance for rain will persist through Tuesday. For now, next Wednesday and Thursday look dry with highs in the 60s.