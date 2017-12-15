Capital City Christmas Parade in Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

It was a chilly night in downtown Montgomery, but that didn’t stop many people from braving the cold to come see their favorite sights and sounds of the season.

From marching bands to big floats to Moon Pies and lots of candy, it was a night for people of all ages to be a kid.

Cameron Hutcheson says, “big ginormous floats and they are taller than me because I’m small.”

Kameko Hutcheson says,”I’m hoping to see candy. I’m hoping to see big balloons and I’m hoping to see a good time.”

Four-year-old Laura Azbell says she wants to see “big floats and candy.”

The Weather Authority “Thunder Truck” also was a big attraction in the parade.

The city and county come together every year for the event that makes its way down Dexter Avenue.

“Well, we are just sharing our partnership. We are having a good time the city council,the county commission, the military is here. Eighty-five units are behind us. Fire trucks and police cars,” said Mayor Todd Strange.

“We wanted to show the people in the community that we love them and that we wanted to give back to them. We just want to make sure they know we care about them, their welfare, their family. And Christmastime is a family affair so this is our family,” said County commission Chairman Elton Dean.