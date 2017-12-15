A Chilly Night Ahead; Some Rain Sunday

by Ben Lang

Video forecast available on our Facebook Page!

It’s about 15 degrees cooler this afternoon than yesterday afternoon thanks to a cold front that pushed through the state last night. Temperatures will be rather cold tonight as the clouds clear out and winds become calm. Lows will range from the upper 20s to near 30. It will be a little warmer by Saturday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday morning will be mostly sunny, but some clouds will roll in during the afternoon resulting in a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night lows will be a touch milder near 40°.

A south to southeasterly wind will return by Sunday, helping temperatures warm into the 60s. Clouds will increase through the late morning, and some rain showers will spread west to east across central Alabama during the late morning/early afternoon. Rain will remain scattered in nature on Sunday, but will become more widespread on Monday.

Looks like the majority of the rain will impact our area on Monday, with rain expected throughout the day. It will also be rather warm with highs near 70 degrees. Monday night lows only drop into the lower 60s, with rain still possible overnight. Looks like the rain could continue for much of Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday also. We might see rather mild temperatures this week. Tuesday though Friday highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s/50s. Another chance for rain arrives by this time next week, spanning into next Saturday.