Community Mourns Loss of Long-time Chief Deputy

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of long-time Chief Deputy Randy Pugh who died Thursday of an apparent heart attack.

County leaders say Pugh was a man who dedicated most of his life to helping make Dallas County a safer place to live.

Pugh served as Chief Deputy for more than 30 years.

Flags at the county courthouse and the county jail are flying at half-staff in Pugh’s honor.

“You had confidence in him,” said Capt. Mike Granthum.

“You knew if you came to him with a question he wasn’t going to avoid you, if he didn’t know the answer he was going to find the answer for you. He was there to help. He was a try definition of a public servant.”

Pugh is survived by his wife, Tammy and two adult children.

He was 55.