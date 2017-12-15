Much Cooler Today, Rain Returns Sunday

by Ryan Stinnett

COLDER FRIDAY: Temperatures will be ten or so degrees colder with upper 40s and lower40s expected. It will be mainly cloudy, and breezy at times with brisk northwest winds making it feel colder.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a cold start to Saturday with upper 20s and lower 30s, but the day itself will be sunny and we warm nicely with a high in the upper 50s. Saturday night clouds will be increasing ahead of our next rainmaker that arrives Sunday. Rain arrives in Alabama by Sunday afternoon, and once it starts, it looks to be rather wet with periods of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, Sunday night and into Monday; still doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issue. With the clouds and rain, expect highs to be in the mid 60s Sunday.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Clouds and rain look to continue into much of Monday and possibly Tuesday. Drier weather returns Tuesday night and looks to persist for much of next week. Expect seasonal temperatures with highs mostly in the 60s, lows mostly in the 30s and 40s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Ryan