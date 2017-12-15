Troy Fans Excited for New Orleans Bowl Game

by Danielle Wallace

For the first time since 2010. the Troy Trojans are headed back to New Orleans.

“I think the Trojans have done very well, especially with the win against LSU. Them going into new orleans is kind of a really good thing for us,” says Densise Allgood.

For some fans like Chayanne Tillery – supporting the trojans on the road is a must, especially after officially becoming an alum.

“I’m really excited for the game. A win would be a good graduation present,” says Tilllery.

Right now the Trojans are 10-2 for the season. Fans are hoping for another victory, just as big as past wins against LSU and Arkansas State.

“They’ve got the know-how. They’ve just got to have their minds in there-in the right place and be focused and in tune with each other and they’ll have a great game and we’ll pull this one off with no problem,” says Angel Phelps Tillery.

“I think North Texas is a good team with two of their losses coming to Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic. I really think that the senior leadership of jordan chunn and brandon silvers and and the defense is what’s going to make the difference,” says Scott Motes.

For those that won’t be able to make it to New Orleans. They’ll be tuning in at home instead.

“We will be watching the game on television and we’re excited for the Troy Trojans,” says Allgood.

“I think we’ve had a great season. I just want to make sure that we don’t have a let down like we did after the LSU game,” says Motes.

The game is set to kick off at 12 pm Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.